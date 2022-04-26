Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario played with blurry right eye

Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario on Sunday reported some issues in his right eye. At that point, Braves manager Brian Snitker thought Rosario would simply need to change his prescription or be fitted for different contacts.
“Evidently, when they looked at him,” Snitker said, “it was more serious than that.”
Rosario could miss eight to 12 weeks after he undergoes a laser procedure Wednesday to correct blurred vision and swelling in his right eye. He saw a retinal specialist Monday to get the diagnosis.
To the Braves, this explains Rosario’s struggles at the plate and in the field. He couldn’t see properly out of that right eye.
Before the diagnosis, Rosario had collected as many hits as errors (three). He didn’t look completely comfortable in the batter’s box or in the outfield.
“If your vision is off a little bit, it’s a lot in this sport,” Snitker said. “You start thinking back to the fly ball that he missed, that might have been something to it.”
The fly ball Snitker mentioned is a perfect example: During a night game in San Diego, Rosario simply missed a fly ball in right field. He didn’t drop it or misplay it. He missed it.
It makes more sense now.
So, too, does Rosario’s 3-for-44 start to the season at the plate. The amazing part: As a left-handed hitter who couldn’t see well out of his right eye, he struck out only 10 times. He even drew five walks.
“I think it was just blurry,” Snitker said. “A little bit of eye problems in baseball is a lot. I don’t know to what degree it was, but it was enough that he went in and talked to (head athletic trainer) George (Poulis) and that, it’s a little bit more than what I thought it was.”
Snitker indicated that the team knew Rosario was having some eye issues throughout his rough start. But no one knew they were as serious as they turned out to be, which is why Monday’s news was surprising.
Rosario didn’t report this until recently. He tried to fight through it.
“He wasn’t a guy who’s going to make excuses, he’s going to keep grinding through it and get it going,” Snitker said. “It just didn’t happen.”
When the Braves used Rosario as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning of Sunday’s loss to the Marlins, he told the team he was fine. As it turned out, he was dealing with something serious.
“I’m just glad for him there’s something going on,” Snitker said. “He’s a young man with a family. That’s kind of a serious thing if your eyes are bothering you.”
