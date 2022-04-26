Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario played with blurry right eye

“If your vision is off a little bit, it’s a lot in this sport,” Snitker said. “You start thinking back to the fly ball that he missed, that might have been something to it.”

The fly ball Snitker mentioned is a perfect example: During a night game in San Diego, Rosario simply missed a fly ball in right field. He didn’t drop it or misplay it. He missed it.

It makes more sense now.

So, too, does Rosario’s 3-for-44 start to the season at the plate. The amazing part: As a left-handed hitter who couldn’t see well out of his right eye, he struck out only 10 times. He even drew five walks.

“I think it was just blurry,” Snitker said. “A little bit of eye problems in baseball is a lot. I don’t know to what degree it was, but it was enough that he went in and talked to (head athletic trainer) George (Poulis) and that, it’s a little bit more than what I thought it was.”

Snitker indicated that the team knew Rosario was having some eye issues throughout his rough start. But no one knew they were as serious as they turned out to be, which is why Monday’s news was surprising.

Rosario didn’t report this until recently. He tried to fight through it.

“He wasn’t a guy who’s going to make excuses, he’s going to keep grinding through it and get it going,” Snitker said. “It just didn’t happen.”

When the Braves used Rosario as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning of Sunday’s loss to the Marlins, he told the team he was fine. As it turned out, he was dealing with something serious.

“I’m just glad for him there’s something going on,” Snitker said. “He’s a young man with a family. That’s kind of a serious thing if your eyes are bothering you.”