Ronald Acuna’s 464-foot homer, base-running help Braves beat Diamondbacks

PHOENIX – Could this help the Braves turn the corner?

Time will tell, but it’s a start.

They played what was probably their best game of this road trip as they beat the surging Diamondbacks, 5-2, on Saturday at Chase Field.

Five observations:

1. Ronald Acuña Jr. connected with the baseball – this was a crack of the bat unlike many others – then admired his work while holding the bat in one hand. The ball landed in the concourse (yes, the concourse) above the seats in left-center field.

It traveled an estimated 464 feet.

In recent days, the Braves have fought to break through. They have had balls stay in the park. They have fallen victim to a few unfortunate plays.

Acuña’s blast, a no-doubter, highlighted what could be a breakthrough for Atlanta.

2. When a team is struggling, encouraging signs are everything. The Braves had multiple.

In the third inning, Acuña Jr. doubled. During Matt Olson’s at-bat, Acuña noticed the third baseman was not particularly close to the bag, and despite the pitcher having the ball in his hand, the speedster stole third. He then scored on a sacrifice fly for the game’s first run.

In the fourth inning, Marcell Ozuna plated another run with a single. The at-bat was impressive: He fell behind 0-2, then worked his way to a full count before driving in a run on the seventh pitch.

And Eddie Rosario continued proving he may be heating up.

3. When the Braves left Atlanta for Oakland, Rosario was batting .237 with a .672 OPS. He had shown flashes, but hadn’t sustained anything.

Perhaps this road trip can be a turning point.

Rosario on Saturday went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. In the fifth inning, his RBI single gave the Braves a three-run lead.

Over the first two games here, he’s 5-for-8 with one triple, two home runs and three RBIs. On this trip, he’s 7-for-15.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

4. This has been a difficult road trip for the Braves. In fact, they’ve struggled to gain much momentum for a couple weeks.

They sent perhaps their most reliable starter to the mound for this one, and he didn’t disappoint.

Spencer Strider was charged with two earned runs over six innings. He allowed only three hits. He struck out seven batters and worked around four walks.

Before Evan Longoria’s fifth-inning solo homer, Strider had given up only one hit. He departed the game after allowing a leadoff single in the bottom of the seventh inning, which led to a crucial moment.

5. Braves manager Brian Snitker called on Jesse Chavez to replace Strider, who had rolled to that point. Strider was at 99 pitches.

Chavez loaded the bases.

Then he hit a batter to let in a run.

The order turned over. It seemed like the game could swing Arizona’s way.

But Chavez earned consecutive strikeouts to escape the jam.

Braves 5, Diamondbacks 2

Stat to know

2-for-18 - Before Saturday, the Braves were 2-for-their-last-18 with runners in scoring position on the road. Going into this contest, they were batting only .158 in these situations over their last 13 games, dating to May 20.

Up next

On Sunday, Michael Soroka will make his second start back in the majors. The Braves’ lineup will face Arizona ace Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 4:10 p.m.