Ronald Acuña still out of Braves lineup, to undergo MRI on Saturday

The Braves, of course, need Acuña now. But they can’t jeopardize the future. He’s their franchise player, and there is good reason to be extra careful with him.

Acuña impacts the Braves in tons of ways. Opposing pitching staffs must deal with him four or five times most days. And when he’s on base, he’s in pitchers’ heads as a consistent threat to swipe a bag. As an incredible athlete, he improves the club’s outfield defense.

Without Acuña, the Braves rely heavily on Demeritte and Guillermo Heredia to go with center fielder Adam Duvall and left fielder Marcell Ozuna. Orlando Arcia, a backup infielder, also can play left field.

Making the most of his opportunity

Demeritte on Friday went 3-for-3 with two walks, which continued this successful stint in the big leagues.

He made it to the majors toward the end of April and has made the most of this opportunity ever since.

Over 51 at-bats, he had hit .314 with a .909 OPS before Saturday. He had hit three homers while driving in five runs and scoring nine.

He has collected a hit in 12 of 16 games played thus far, and has three multi-hit games.

Lineup changes

Before Saturday, third baseman Austin Riley had hit third in 31 of 32 games played this season. And the other time, he batted fourth.

Riley was in the sixth spot in Saturday’s lineup. Ozzie Albies was in the No. 3 hole, while Ozuna was the cleanup hitter and Travis d’Arnaud was in the fifth spot.

Duvall, who had played in 32 of the club’s 33 games heading into Saturday, was out of the lineup. Heredia was in center field and batting ninth.