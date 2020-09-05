Ronald Acuna sets Braves leadoff homer record

Acuna homered off Nationals starter Erick Fedde to open the bottom of the first inning Saturday. It was Acuna’s 18th career leadoff homer, most in franchise history. Acuna was tied with Felipe Alou entering the night.

The blast was Acuna’s fourth in two days. He homered twice in Game 1 of Friday’s doubleheader and added another long ball in the nightcap. The Braves and Nationals split those games.