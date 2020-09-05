Ronald Acuna sets Braves leadoff homer record

Ronald Acuna holds a Braves franchise record at age 22.
Acuna homered off Nationals starter Erick Fedde to open the bottom of the first inning Saturday. It was Acuna’s 18th career leadoff homer, most in franchise history. Acuna was tied with Felipe Alou entering the night.
The blast was Acuna’s fourth in two days. He homered twice in Game 1 of Friday’s doubleheader and added another long ball in the nightcap. The Braves and Nationals split those games.
Acuna hasn’t looked rusty despite missing time recently. He missed 11 games with wrist inflammation, returned for five contests and was shortly shelved again because of hamstring tightness. Friday was his first day back after missing the series in Boston.
The young All-Star debuted in April 2018. He’s since been considered one of baseball’s best and most exciting young talents. Acuna won rookie of the year in 2018 and finished fifth in MVP voting last season.