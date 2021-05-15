Ronald Acuna said to be better, but remains out of lineup Saturday

Notes from Saturday:

- The Braves signed veteran catcher Jonathan Lucroy to a minor-league deal Friday. Lucroy, a multi-time All-Star, adds needed organizational depth at catcher. Lucroy will report to Triple-A Gwinnett.

“(I remember) a really good player, offensive threat,” Snitker said. “He’s done a good job. ... It’ll be a good depth piece. He looked pretty good in Washington when he caught there (earlier this season). I just think the more depth pieces you can have - we’ve seen injuries happen so regularly now. We have a good stockpile of position players now in Triple-A.”

- Lefty Tyler Matzek hit a bump in the road at the end of April, allowing runs in four consecutive appearances. He’s been nearly perfect since, surrendering two hits and no runs over his past six outings entering Saturday. Matzek is a crucial part of a Braves bullpen that should be improving with its recent and incoming additions.

- Second baseman Ozzie Albies homered Friday, extending his on-base streak to 17 games. It’s the third-longest run of his career. Albies has hit .299 (20-for-67) with a .365 on-base percentage over the stretch, in which he’s hit safely in 16 of the contests. Albies was hitting .164 with a .256 on-base mark before the streak.

- The Braves received tough news earlier this week, announcing sidelined starter Mike Soroka would undergo exploratory surgery after experiencing discomfort in his Achilles. Soroka has been out since August, when he tore his right Achilles in his third start of the season. He seemed to be trending upward in March, when he pitched in the Braves’ exhibition finale. But he was later shutdown because of shoulder inflammation. Now, while the Braves haven’t officially said such, it’s quite possible he won’t pitch this season.

“You hate it for a guy like him,” third baseman Austin Riley said. “He lives, eats and sleeps baseball. He loves it. He’s all about it. He comes in every day and works his butt off. To see another setback, you just hate it for a guy like him. I’ve been through the system all the way with him. Great teammate, great guy. But at the same time, his level-minded mindset, he’s going to be able to come back from this and be able to be the star that he is. ... He seems to be very high-spirited. Nothing really ever fazes him. He’s taking it for what it is, you have to deal with it and continue to work and try to get ahead of this thing.”