Acuna out of Braves’ lineup Friday after ankle injury

Ronald Acuna, who left Thursday’s game with an ankle injury, isn’t in the Braves’ starting lineup for Friday night’s game at Milwaukee.
Utility player Ehire Adrianza is starting in right field and hitting leadoff in Acuna’s place.
Acuna injured his left ankle as he sprinted across first base in the seventh inning of Thursday’s loss to the Toronto Blue Jays at Truist Park. X-rays were negative, Braves manager Brian Snitker said after the game, adding that Acuna’s status would be considered day-to-day.
