Ronald Acuna approaches another milestone home run

- The Braves won three in a row to get back to .500 entering Wednesday. They earned those wins off three aces: The Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw and Trevor Bauer, and the Phillies’ Aaron Nola.

“It seems like every time we turn around we’re against one of those types of guys,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “But that’s good. It shows what we’re capable of. We’re a good team. I think the guys believe that. I believe that. Sometimes in this sport, things don’t go as you planned or as you wanted it to. That’s why we keep showing up every day, working and grinding through things to get where we want to go. We’re not there yet, but we’re starting to scratch the surface of what we’re capable of.”

- The Braves have reached .500 four times previously but lost multiple games in a row after getting to that point. They’re one of three teams that hasn’t been over .500 during 2021, joining the last-place Rangers and Marlins.