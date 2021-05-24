Riley named N.L. Player of the Week

Austin Riley was named the National League Player of the Week, Major League Baseball announced Monday. The Braves third baseman tied for the league lead for the week with six home runs and nine runs scored. He also was second with 11 RBIs.
Riley hit .462 with a major-league best 1.208 slubbing percentage and 1.772 OPS.
It’s the first Player of the Week award for Riley. Ronald Acuna Jr. won the weekly award earlier this season in April. The Yankees’ Corey Kluber and the Tigers’ Spencer Turnbull won the Player of the Week award for the American League after each threw a no-hitter last week.