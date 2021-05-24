ajc logo
X

Riley named N.L. Player of the Week

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley hits his second home run of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley hits his second home run of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Curtis Compton

Credit: Curtis Compton

Atlanta Braves | 31 minutes ago
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Austin Riley was named the National League Player of the Week, Major League Baseball announced Monday. The Braves third baseman tied for the league lead for the week with six home runs and nine runs scored. He also was second with 11 RBIs.

Riley hit .462 with a major-league best 1.208 slubbing percentage and 1.772 OPS.

It’s the first Player of the Week award for Riley. Ronald Acuna Jr. won the weekly award earlier this season in April. The Yankees’ Corey Kluber and the Tigers’ Spencer Turnbull won the Player of the Week award for the American League after each threw a no-hitter last week.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top