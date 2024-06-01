Reynaldo Lopez lowers NL-best ERA to 1.73 as Braves beat A’s

The early big hit: Jarred Kelenic, now the every-day left fielder, doubled home two runs off A’s lefty JP Sears in the second inning. It was Kelenic’s third straight game with a hit, a promising development as he tries to prove he’s worthy of playing every day.

“Just to get the momentum going early was huge for us,” Kelenic said. “I feel like the last week we’d been coming from behind, so to get a big lead early was huge for us.”

2. The most important aspect of Kelenic’s hit: It came off a southpaw, which meant previously Kelenic would’ve been on the bench. He was just 1-for-7 against lefties before Ronald Acuña’s injury forced him into a regular role (and 2-for-11 entering Friday). It was his first extra-base hit off a lefty this year.

Kelenic noted his numbers were better against lefties than righties last season (a .774 OPS in 85 at-bats against lefties versus a .738 mark in 287 at-bats against right-handers). Manager Brian Snitker feels Kelenic has put together some nice at-bats against southpaws that’ve left him encouraged.

“I’m going to need to just continue to get at-bats against lefties,” Kelenic said. “You try not to make it different in your head, but it is. There’s no two ways about it. Last year I hit lefties better than righties, so I’m not really concerned about it. I just have to keep getting reps and fine tune that approach, get comfortable.”

3. Reynaldo Lopez’s marvelous season continued. He allowed one run on four hits over six innings, striking out a season-best eight and walking two. He lowered his ERA to 1.73 over 10 outings, which includes a 55:20 strikeout-to-walk ratio and .207 opponents’ average. Lopez has already logged 57-1/3 innings, getting him close to the 66 he covered last season as a reliever.

“I feel healthy, I feel strong,” Lopez said via team interpreter Franco Garcia. “I think my arm is just getting used to the workload.”

He later added: “My first start (this season), I’m not going to lie, I was feeling really nervous. It almost reminded me of the feelings I had when I was making my debut in the big leagues. But it’s been good getting those 10 starts in and feeling healthy. I feel like I’ve had some productive outings and given the team a chance to win. Up to this point, I’m really happy and proud of the work I’ve put in and how it’s gone.”

Lopez hasn’t allowed more than three runs in any start. In fact, he’s allowed less than three in nine of 10 outings. Where would this team be without him, Chris Sale and Max Fried? They’re a combined 23-9 in their outings. Each has pitched like a Cy Young candidate.

4. That said, the Braves are only 6-4 in Lopez’s starts, which is a testament to how dreadful their offense has been. The Braves have needed near perfection from their starting pitching over the past month. This is a much different club than the ones in the past, at least for now. The pitching must carry the bats.

“It was great to see the team put up runs early like that,” Lopez said. “You just get the sense that as an offense we’re starting to click a little bit, to start getting those runs up on the board early. Last year, when I faced this team (the Braves), that was the scouting report, they put up runs early. And that’s what they’re going to do. So what we did tonight is a demonstration of what we’re capable of and I think we’re just starting to heat up.”

5. This is the Braves’ final series against the Oakland Athletics. The A’s are relocating to Sacramento after the season, where they’ll remain until a new ballpark is supposed to open in Las Vegas later in the decade. The Braves are 17-6 against Oakland all-time with two games remaining.

Stat to know

13-14; 3.4 (The Braves finished 13-14 in May, average 3.4 runs per game, the third-lowest mark in MLB, ahead of only Cincinnati (3.1) and the White Sox (2.9).

Quotable

“We’re optimistic, we’re super positive about everything. We have a clubhouse full of ballplayers who don’t let negative crap get in the way, and I think that’s been the coolest thing. Especially as a young guy learning from older guys, it’s always on to the next day. Just turn the page. And that’s going to help us win a lot of games this year.” – Kelenic

Up next

The Braves should be thrilled to put May behind them and welcome June. Sale (8-1, 2.12) will try to continue his dominant season opposite of A’s righty Aaron Brooks (0-2, 3.63).