Request to return All-Star game to Atlanta gets court hearing Thursday

“As long as the All-Star game remains to be played, and it is still five weeks away, it still could be played in Atlanta,” JCN argued.

The court “can demonstrate that there are federal Constitutional rights afforded to all Americans, including small business owners in Atlanta,” JCN’s filing stated.

Job Creators Network also argued that Denver would have “no room to complain about the game going back to Atlanta” because Colorado “actively sought out the game” rather than “standing side by side” with Georgians “victimized by the MLB.”

The lawsuit against MLB, Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred, the MLB Players Association and MLBPA executive director Tony Clark was filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. The headquarters of both MLB and the union are located in Manhattan. U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni ordered Thursday’s hearing.

MLB argued in its response to the lawsuit that Job Creators Network lacks standing to seek an injunction and, even if it had standing, cannot meet its burden of demonstrating a “clear” or “substantial” likelihood of prevailing on the merits of the case, “because all of its claims are legally defective.” MLB requoted an earlier statement by Manfred that MLB “fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.”

The lawsuit, which contends Georgia businesses will suffer “staggering” losses from the move of the July 13 game, seeks $1.1 billion in damages, including $1 billion in punitive damages.

Job Creators Network, based in Addison, Texas, was founded in 2010 “by entrepreneurs like The Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus,” according to the organization’s website.