MLB responds to All-Star game lawsuit, calls it ‘political theatrics’

MLB also argued that Job Creators Network lacks standing to seek an injunction and, even if it had standing, cannot meet its burden of demonstrating a “clear” or “substantial” likelihood of prevailing on the merits of the case “because all of its claims are legally defective.”

“(I)t is in the public interest to permit MLB to decide where to host its own All-Star Game,” MLB’s filing stated.

The lawsuit, which seeks $100 million in damages to local and state small businesses, plus $1 billion in punitive damages, names MLB, Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred, the MLB Players Association and MLBPA executive director Tony Clark as defendants.

The Players Association also opposed an injunction in its own court filing Monday, noting that the union doesn’t decide where to play the All-Star game and arguing that the lawsuit was filed “for political theater.”

More to come on this story.