MLB responds to All-Star game lawsuit, calls it ‘political theatrics’

Major League Baseball responded in a court filing Monday to a lawsuit over the move of the All-Star game out of Atlanta, calling the litigation “the latest step in (a) publicity campaign” by “a conservative advocacy group.”
The lawsuit, filed last week in federal court in New York by the organization Job Seekers Network, seeks an injunction returning next month’s All-Star game to Atlanta and/or hefty monetary damages. MLB announced in early April that the game would be relocated from Atlanta to Denver in response to Georgia’s new voting law.
“JCN has been vocal in opposing MLB’s decision, but that does not give it a basis for federal civil rights claims,” lawyers for MLB wrote in Monday’s filing. “Moreover, despite its claims of exigency, JCN spent the last two months putting up billboards in Times Square and running inflammatory advertisements in The New York Times. When its publicity campaign had no effect, JCN decided to sue, but this Court’s time should not be wasted on political theatrics.”
A hearing is scheduled Thursday in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on JCN’s demand for an injunction returning the game to Truist Park.
“There is no emergency that justifies the extraordinary relief JCN seeks,” MLB argued.
MLB also argued that Job Creators Network lacks standing to seek an injunction and, even if it had standing, cannot meet its burden of demonstrating a “clear” or “substantial” likelihood of prevailing on the merits of the case “because all of its claims are legally defective.”
“(I)t is in the public interest to permit MLB to decide where to host its own All-Star Game,” MLB’s filing stated.
The lawsuit, which seeks $100 million in damages to local and state small businesses, plus $1 billion in punitive damages, names MLB, Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred, the MLB Players Association and MLBPA executive director Tony Clark as defendants.
The Players Association also opposed an injunction in its own court filing Monday, noting that the union doesn’t decide where to play the All-Star game and arguing that the lawsuit was filed “for political theater.”
