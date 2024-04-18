Atlanta Braves

Rangers at Braves: What you need to know about the series

The Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Houston. (Logan Riely/Getty Images/TNS)

By AJC Sports
31 minutes ago

What you need to know about the upcoming three-game series between the defending World Series champion Rangers and the Braves at Truist Park Friday-Sunday.

Friday, 7:20 p.m., AppleTV+

* Gates open: 5:30 p.m.

* Pregame ceremony: Jackie Robinson’s life and legacy will be celebrated as part of Jackie Robinson Day (April 15 when Braves were in Houston). Members from the Jackie Robinson Boys and Girls Club in Cairo will stand in line with Braves players during the National Anthem.

* First pitch: Ella Elbeck, Atlanta Braves and MLB Jackie Robinson Scholar

*National anthem: Liberty Elementary

* Pitching matchup: Chris Sale vs. TBA

Saturday, 7:10 p.m., Bally Sports South

* Gates open: 4:30 p.m.

* National anthem: Canongate Elementary & White Oak Elementary

* Pitching matchup: Charlie Morton vs. TBA

Sunday, 7:10 p.m., ESPN

* Gates open: 5 p.m.

* Giveaways: Blooper chain for the first 3,000 kids through the gates. A deaf Awareness ticket package includes a game ticket and Braves Tervis tumbler with ATL spelled out in American Sign Language. Alumni Sunday with C.J. Nitkowski and Kelly Johnson available for autographs at the Georgia Power Pavilion at 5 p.m.

* First pitch: Kirk Cousins, Falcons quarterback

* National anthem: Red Oak Elementary

* Pitching matchup: Darius Vines vs. TBA

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

