Rangers at Braves: What you need to know about the series

* Pregame ceremony: Jackie Robinson’s life and legacy will be celebrated as part of Jackie Robinson Day (April 15 when Braves were in Houston). Members from the Jackie Robinson Boys and Girls Club in Cairo will stand in line with Braves players during the National Anthem.

* First pitch: Ella Elbeck, Atlanta Braves and MLB Jackie Robinson Scholar

*National anthem: Liberty Elementary

* Pitching matchup: Chris Sale vs. TBA

Saturday, 7:10 p.m., Bally Sports South

* Gates open: 4:30 p.m.

* National anthem: Canongate Elementary & White Oak Elementary

* Pitching matchup: Charlie Morton vs. TBA

Sunday, 7:10 p.m., ESPN

* Gates open: 5 p.m.

* Giveaways: Blooper chain for the first 3,000 kids through the gates. A deaf Awareness ticket package includes a game ticket and Braves Tervis tumbler with ATL spelled out in American Sign Language. Alumni Sunday with C.J. Nitkowski and Kelly Johnson available for autographs at the Georgia Power Pavilion at 5 p.m.

* First pitch: Kirk Cousins, Falcons quarterback

* National anthem: Red Oak Elementary

* Pitching matchup: Darius Vines vs. TBA