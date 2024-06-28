Ramon Laureano dealing with sore back, plus other Braves injury updates

Braves outfielder Ramon Laureano has a sore back, manager Brian Snitker said Friday. He was out of the lineup for the series opener against PIttsburgh but could be available off the bench Friday or Saturday.

Laureano is 9-for-35 (.257) since joining the Braves following Michael Harris II’s hamstring injury. He’s provided solid play for a club desperate for outfield help. Laureano hurt his back while chasing down a ball during the team’s finale in St. Louis earlier this week.

The Braves are expected to pursue an outfielder ahead of next month’s trade deadline. They’re down Harris and reigning National League MVP Ronald Acuña Jr., who tore his ACL and is out for the season.