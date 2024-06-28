Ramon Laureano dealing with sore back, plus other Braves injury updates

Braves outfielder Ramon Laureano has a sore back, manager Brian Snitker said Friday. He was out of the lineup for the series opener against PIttsburgh but could be available off the bench Friday or Saturday.
Laureano is 9-for-35 (.257) since joining the Braves following Michael Harris II’s hamstring injury. He’s provided solid play for a club desperate for outfield help. Laureano hurt his back while chasing down a ball during the team’s finale in St. Louis earlier this week.
The Braves are expected to pursue an outfielder ahead of next month’s trade deadline. They’re down Harris and reigning National League MVP Ronald Acuña Jr., who tore his ACL and is out for the season.
Other injury updates:
- The team hopes reliever A.J. Minter (hip) will be ready after one more rehab appearance. If all goes well, the valuable lefty could be back in the Braves’ bullpen next week, which would be quite the boost. Minter has a 2.95 ERA in 25 games but hadn’t pitched since May 29.
“I think he feels good,” Snitker said. “He could use one more outing, and then hopefully he’s a go.”
- Harris hasn’t started running yet, so his return remains a while away. He’s been throwing, hitting in the cage and undergoing treatment, Snitker said.
-Staff writer Ginny Duffy contributed to this article.
