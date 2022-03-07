Hamburger icon
Poll: Which side is to blame for MLB lockout?

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

The Major League Baseball is more than three months into its current work stoppage after the owners locked out players in December.

While teams should be in Florida and Arizona for spring training, negotiations remains stalled and the animosity grows - from owners, players and fans. The first two weeks of the regular season have already been cancelled. More cancellations are coming soon it appears.

Which side do you blame?

Vote this week and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will report the final results next Monday. The AJC will provide another weekly poll from the world of local sports each week in a new online feature.

RESULTS: From last week’s poll, responders predicted that Nakobe Dean will be the first Georgia player selected in the upcoming NFL draft.

Nakobe Dean, 49.51%

Travon Walker, 23.89%

Jordan Davis, 19.21%

Devonte Wyatt, 4.43%

George Pickens, 2.96%

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

