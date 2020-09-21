Playoff watch: Where the Braves stand entering final week

Braves-Marlins pitching matchups: Braves RH Huascar Ynoa (0-0, 5.30) vs. Marlins LH Trevor Rogers (1-1, 6.00) Monday; Braves LH Cole Hamels (0-1, 8.10) vs. Marlins RH Jose Urena (0-2, 6.00) Tuesday; Braves TBA vs. Marlins RH Sixto Sanchez (3-2, 2.75) Wednesday; Braves LH Max Fried (7-0, 1.96) vs. Marlins RH Pablo Lopez (5-4, 3.96) Thursday.

Magic number: Calculating the magic number has been clunkier than usual because of the tiebreakers MLB is using this season for division championships. But to clinch a third consecutive NL East title without the possibility of tiebreakers being needed, the Braves' magic number is five against the Marlins and four against the Phillies. That means any combination of Braves wins and Marlins losses totaling five and any combination of Braves wins and Phillies losses totaling four will clinch first place outright for the Braves.

Tiebreakers: If there are ties for division titles or playoff seeding, they’ll be resolved with mathematical tiebreakers. The first tiebreaker is head-to-head record. The Braves are 3-3 against the Marlins and 5-5 against the Phillies. The second tiebreaker is intra-division record. The Braves are 21-15 vs. the East, while both the Marlins and Phillies are 20-16. Potentially significant: If the Braves win two of four from Miami this week, they’ll clinch the second tiebreaker over the Marlins.

Seeding: The playoff teams will be seeded 1 through 8 in each league, with first-round matchups pitting No. 1 vs. No. 8, No. 2 vs. No. 7, etc. The top three seeds will be the division champs in order of record. The next three seeds (4-6) will be the second-place teams in order of record. The final two seeds (7-8) will be the wild-card teams in order of record. The NL West champion (the Los Angeles Dodgers lead the San Diego Padres by four games with a 38-16 record) will be the NL’s top seed, while the East and Central leaders (the Braves and the Chicago Cubs are both 31-22) are neck and neck for the No. 2 seed.

Check back each morning this week for the latest on the Braves' playoff watch.