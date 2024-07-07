Pitcher Reynaldo López says, ‘It’s just crazy, I’m really happy’ about being able to make his debut in the 2024 All-Star Game.

Q: “Can you tell us what the moment was like today just in terms of how it transpired after an outing like this?”

A: “Yeah, Snit [Braves manager Brian Snitker] had a meeting after the game and he told all of us that, you know, he decided to move the meeting from making the announcement pregame to making it post-game because he didn’t want me being all doped up before the start. So you know, and then he said it again once he addressed this, he didn’t want me to lose focus and I appreciate that and really kind of just overwhelmed with emotions really. Just to have that kind of an outing against a really good team and then you hear the news you’ve been invited to the All-Star game. It was just kind of so many emotions and overwhelmed and I feel really happy.”

Q: “Was there a moment though during the season as you’re leading the league in ERA that you let yourself think ‘I could go there?’ [the All-Star game]

A: “Yeah you know I had the support of some friends and some of the guys just saying ‘you’re definitely going to the All-Star game this year and if you’re not we’re protesting.’ But, my goal was always to have a good outing and do whatever I could to help the team win and that was always my primary focus as well. I wasn’t thinking too far ahead and so that is where all my attention was going, to do anything to help the team win. But yeah, I’m happy.”

Q: “How nice is it to be going with a rotation made to Chris Sale but also your buddy Marcell Ozuna, going back years with him right?”

A: “Yeah, it’s kinda crazy when you stop and think about it. I noticed during the 2016 in the Futures game back then he [designated hitter Marcell Ozuna] used to call me ‘little rookie.’ And to just skip forward to now and to think, man we’re on the same team and we’re going to the All-Star game together. I mean, I just am super excited and then to be able to also go with Chris [Pitcher Chris Sale] who’s just a tremendous teammate and tremendous person, I just think it’s going to be a lot of fun for us.

Braves manager Brian Snitker was proud and very excited to give the news to Lopez that he would be making his first appearance at the All-Star game.

Q: “Was it only fitting for Reynaldo to have the game that he had [today]?”

A: “We had a little meeting afterwards and I was really glad that he had a good feeling in that meeting and had the outing that he had. It just kind of made the day even more special. Given you know, presenting him with the invitation.”

Q: “Opponents are 1-28 against Lopez with two outs and runners in scoring positions. What does it say just about his mentality?”

A: “I just think he has that back-end closer type mentality when he gets in trouble like that where he can reach back and make pitches and he’s been through all that before. I watched him all year. He’s always been able to reach back and get a little extra in those situations.”

Snitker said, “Coming back to being a starter, and earning his right, he was really excited too, and he should be.”