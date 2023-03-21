Paul Byrd reveals reason he won’t be on Braves broadcast this season

Paul Byrd revealed the personal reason that will keep him from being a part of Braves broadcasts on Bally Sports this season.
Byrd, through the Bally Sports South Twitter account, posed the following message on the social media platform on Tuesday.
He wrote: “Hello Braves fans, thanks for all the love and questions as to why I won’t be back this year. Almost lost my wife Kym to a medical issue this offseason. So grateful to say that she is on the road to recovery and getting better each day.
“I’ve decided to take this season off to be home to help her as she continues this process. I will certainly miss covering baseball, being at the park and talking to so many of you who share the same passion for the game. Hope to get to see you next year on Bally Sports!”
Bally announced its broadcast team for the upcoming season on Monday. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Byrd was not included on the lineup due to personal reasons. Byrd, the former Brave pitcher, worked telecasts as an analyst and an in-game reporter the past several years.
A message from @PaulByrd36. pic.twitter.com/qST5TjSzNL— Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) March 21, 2023
