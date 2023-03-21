X

Paul Byrd reveals reason he won’t be on Braves broadcast this season

Credit: Curtis Compton

Credit: Curtis Compton

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Paul Byrd revealed the personal reason that will keep him from being a part of Braves broadcasts on Bally Sports this season.

Byrd, through the Bally Sports South Twitter account, posed the following message on the social media platform on Tuesday.

He wrote: “Hello Braves fans, thanks for all the love and questions as to why I won’t be back this year. Almost lost my wife Kym to a medical issue this offseason. So grateful to say that she is on the road to recovery and getting better each day.

“I’ve decided to take this season off to be home to help her as she continues this process. I will certainly miss covering baseball, being at the park and talking to so many of you who share the same passion for the game. Hope to get to see you next year on Bally Sports!”

Bally announced its broadcast team for the upcoming season on Monday. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Byrd was not included on the lineup due to personal reasons. Byrd, the former Brave pitcher, worked telecasts as an analyst and an in-game reporter the past several years.

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Why Braves optioned Vaughn Grissom and others as opening-day roster comes into focus20h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Read about Georgia Tech AD J Batt’s contract details
5h ago

Credit: AP

One theme from recent Braves moves: Depth, depth, depth
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

More Power Five coordinators joining Georgia football’s support staff
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

More Power Five coordinators joining Georgia football’s support staff
5h ago

Credit: TNS

Q&A with new Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes
17h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

One theme from recent Braves moves: Depth, depth, depth
1h ago
Poll: Who should be the Braves’ opening-day shortstop?
7h ago
Braves Report podcast: Arcia wins the battle for starting shortstop
8h ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of 365 Degree Total Marketing

Get away to Darien for small-town charm on the Georgia Coast
6h ago
No one shows up at book tour stop in Atlanta, but author’s story has a twist
South Fulton legal challenge to build-to-rent returns to trial court
2h ago
countdown background
16
D
4
H
8
M
43
S
Home Opener
closing-icon
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top