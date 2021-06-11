ajc logo
Pache has two-homer game for Gwinnett Stripers

Cristian Pache had three hits Thursday night. (Will Fagan/Gwinnett Stripers)
Credit: Will Fagan/Gwinnett Stripers

Atlanta Braves | 26 minutes ago
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Braves center fielder Cristian Pache may be finding his swing in Triple-A.

Pache, who is hitting .348, homered twice and drove in four runs and went 3-for-5 as the Gwinnett Stripers (18-15) routed the host Memphis Redbirds 11-0 on Thursday night.

Johan Camargo crushed a two-run home run (his fourth for Gwinnett) to make it 3-0. Veteran catcher Jonathan Lucroy added a three-run homer in the seventh.

Pache’s homers were his first two this season in a Stripers’ uniform. It was his first multi-homer game as a pro.

Camargo and Orlando Arcia both had four hits.

Six pitchers combined on a two-hit shutout: Connor Johnstone, Tanner Roark (W, 1-1), Jesse Biddle, Ty Tice, Chasen Bradford and Victor Arano. Bradford extended his scoreless-innings streak to 15 over nine appearances.

