Pablo Sandoval reinstated after 3 days on restricted list for ‘positive’ reasons

Regardless of the term, Sandoval is in Miami with the Braves and will be looking to return to the form he was in when the season started. He was a spark off the bench for the Braves almost immediately. In the season opener against Philadelphia, Sandoval hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning to tie the score at 2-2.

But Sandoval, who is batting .203 this season largely in a pinch-hitter role, has cooled down, striking out 21 times in 64 at-bats with only four home runs. In the past 30 games, he has just four hits and is batting .129 with a .250 on-base percentage.

“It’s a situation where you always have to be ready,” Sandoval said of his pinch-hitting. “I started the season hot, started great, but it’s been tough.”

As one of the oldest players on the Braves’ roster, the three-time World Series champ has been helping the younger guys in the clubhouse, coaching them and keeping their heads straight. Especially Ronald Acuna and Ozzie Albies, two guys that Sandoval sees some of himself in.

“Everything is going to come their way,” Sandoval said. “I tell them to keep doing what they’re doing. They’re special, young talents.”

In a corresponding move, the Braves optioned righthander Jacob Webb to Triple-A Gwinnett. Webb pitched two innings in Wednesday’s 14-3 win against Pittsburgh, striking out one and giving up two hits.

Sandoval and the Braves will look to win all three games against the Marlins to move above .500 as the All-Star break comes next week.