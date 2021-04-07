Offense leads the way Wednesday in Braves’ first win

Despite Fried’s struggles, the Braves matched the Nationals’ pace thanks to their work against Erick Fedde. They did their heavy damage in the second, when the first four hitters reached in a five-run inning.

Austin Riley singled to open the inning. Ender Inciarte followed with a double. Fried had a softly hit chopper that resulted in an infield hit that scored Riley. Ronald Acuna, who went 3-for-3 a day after launching two homers, singled to score Inciarte and cut Washington’s lead to 4-3.

Ozzie Albies’ ground out tied the score. Two hitters later, Travis d’Arnaud slapped a double to left that scored another two runs and gave the Braves a lead. It capped an eventful two innings, and for as unfortunate as Fried’s outing was, the Braves can take solace in their offense’s continued improvement since leaving Philadelphia.

“It was nice to see us put an inning together and not just rely on long balls,” Snitker said. “There were some really good at-bats. That was very encouraging, just seeing us keep an inning going with the way we were swinging the bats. I knew it was going to happen at some point.”

As it’s been frequently noted, the Braves scored only three runs across three games against the Phillies, losing each contest. They scored five times, four via homer, in a 6-5 loss to Washington on Tuesday. They showed even more life in Game 1 on Wednesday against Fedde, against whom they’ve historically fared well.

Of importance was that most of the Braves’ bullpen rebounded after a difficult Tuesday. Josh Tomlin, who followed Fried, didn’t allow a hit over two scoreless innings. Nate Jones and A.J. Minter each produced a scoreless frame. Will Smith ran into trouble in the ninth - as he did Tuesday - when he walked Juan Soto to begin the inning. Starlin Castro’s double scored the Nationals’ sixth run. Smith induced a double play from Andrew Stevenson to end the game.

The Braves and Nationals wrap up their series with Game 2 later Wednesday. Huascar Ynoa will begin a bullpen game for the Braves, who are facing Nationals righty Stephen Strasburg.

After Thursday’s off day, the Braves open their first homestand of the season Friday against the Phillies. They’ll face the Phillies three times before hosting the Marlins for four games.