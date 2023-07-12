National League wins 3-2 to snap nine-game losing streak to American League

One more nod to an evening that included a lot of Braves: Former Braves All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel, now with the Phillies, left two stranded to close out the NL’s 3-2 victory. It ended the AL’s nine-game winning streak.

The Braves combined to go 1-for-11 with five strikeouts. Riley was the standout, collecting the only hit while also being the only Brave who didn’t go down on strikes. The Braves’ highlight of the night came in the fifth inning when their entire infield played together.

The Braves begin the second half Friday when they host the White Sox at Truist Park.