Muller ‘effectively wild’ as Braves lose Game 1 of doubleheader

Snitker summoned Shane Greene for the fifth inning. Greene struck out opposing pitcher Chris Paddack to begin his outing but followed with a five-pitch walk to Tommy Pham. Fernando Tatis then belted a two-run homer – his first against the Braves – for a 3-0 lead.

The Braves were stifled by Paddack, a promising young starter who’s been plagued by inconsistency this season. Paddack pitched to contact, striking out only one, and held the Braves to three hits over five innings.

“He was mixing his change-up in well,” Snitker said of Paddack. “He has a good arm, too. He can reach back and get a little more. We just had a hard time getting anything going with him.”

First baseman Freddie Freeman singled and second baseman Ozzie Albies’ doubled against lefty Drew Pomeranz in the sixth. Freeman scored on a passed ball, and Albies scored on third baseman Austin Riley’s sacrifice fly to trim San Diego’s lead to one.

Padres 3, Braves 2 (box score)

Former Braves closer Mark Melancon, who signed with the Padres last winter, pitched a clean seventh for his 28th save.

The Braves and Padres conclude their series at 5:20 p.m. Bryse Wilson (2-3, 5.34) will start for the Braves against Padres righty Reiss Knehr (0-0, 4.91).