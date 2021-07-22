Braves-Padres second game suspended due to rain

“His routine gets screwed up. People don’t realize how important that is, especially to a starting pitcher, when you do that to them. He went from being rained out to starting a game for us two days later. That’s not an easy thing to do, to ask of a kid or man. But Bryse never offers any excuses. He takes the ball and it didn’t work out good for him today.”

The Braves climbed back into it with a four-run second that included two-out RBIs from Ehire Adrianza and Joc Pederson. Both teams had used multiple relievers before the game stopped.

“I kind of wish we could’ve played, I liked where we were at,” Snitker said. “We had three at-bats left (in the fifth - finishing the inning wouldn’t have required a suspension) and I liked our chances, honestly. It’s just one of those things. You have to deal with it.

The Braves lost Game 1, 3-2, earlier in the day. They’ll now embark on a crucial eastern road trip to Philadelphia (four games) and New York, where they’ll face the first-place Mets five times.