Braves-Padres second game suspended due to rain

The Braves’ second game against the Padres Wednesday was suspended due to inclement weather. It was the nightcap of a doubleheader at Truist Park. The Padres won the first game 2-1.
While the teams had played through some lighter rain earlier in the game, it finally paused as the downpour persisted. The game was suspended with the Padres leading 5-4 to start the bottom of the fifth inning. A date to continue hasn’t been announced, but it will still be seven innings.
The Padres don’t play in Atlanta again this season, so the game will either be resumed when the Braves play in San Diego in late September – the Braves would have to agree to such circumstance, which would make them the “home” team at PETCO Park until the contest is finished – or it could be resumed on a mutual off day with the Padres making an additional trip to Georgia.
Bryse Wilson started, allowing five runs on four hits in two innings. Wilson struggled getting ahead of hitters and walked four, which put his team in an early 5-0 hole.
“God bless Bryse, he’s been put into some different situations that screw with his routine,” manager Brian Snitker said. “He got rained out the other day in (Triple-A) Gwinnett. All of a sudden he’s turning around and starting a game for us. This kid never offers any excuses. He takes the ball, he’s there ready for you.
“His routine gets screwed up. People don’t realize how important that is, especially to a starting pitcher, when you do that to them. He went from being rained out to starting a game for us two days later. That’s not an easy thing to do, to ask of a kid or man. But Bryse never offers any excuses. He takes the ball and it didn’t work out good for him today.”
The Braves climbed back into it with a four-run second that included two-out RBIs from Ehire Adrianza and Joc Pederson. Both teams had used multiple relievers before the game stopped.
“I kind of wish we could’ve played, I liked where we were at,” Snitker said. “We had three at-bats left (in the fifth - finishing the inning wouldn’t have required a suspension) and I liked our chances, honestly. It’s just one of those things. You have to deal with it.
The Braves lost Game 1, 3-2, earlier in the day. They’ll now embark on a crucial eastern road trip to Philadelphia (four games) and New York, where they’ll face the first-place Mets five times.