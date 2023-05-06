X

MRI shows Braves’ Kyle Wright has shoulder strain

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

Braves starter Kyle Wright underwent an MRI that revealed he has a right-shoulder strain, per the team. He will be reevaluated later.

There is no timetable for a return, but Wright is expected to be sidelined for awhile.

The team placed him on the injured list Thursday. He exited after just two innings during his start against the Marlins Wednesday.

Wright, 27, is coming off the best season of his career in which he led the majors with 21 wins. He had a 3.19 ERA across 180-1/3 innings (30 starts).

This season, Wright – who was stalled during spring training after getting a cortisone injection in January – has a 5.79 ERA in five outings.

The Braves are 22-11 and lead the National League East by five games.

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

