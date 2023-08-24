Morton’s dominance, Ozuna’s offense close out Braves’ homestand with win

A stellar outing from pitcher Charlie Morton helped the Braves (82-44) glide to an easy 7-0 win vs. the Mets (59-69) Wednesday at Truist Park.

Below are five observations from the win:

1. Morton recorded a season-high 11 strikeouts in seven scoreless innings, giving up just two hits and a walk and churning through the first four innings. He didn’t give up a hit until the fifth, a double to Mets right fielder DJ Stewart that snuck fair.

Morton made it look easy and now has a scoreless streak of 18 innings, giving up zero runs in a 2-0 win vs. the Yankees Aug. 16 (six innings pitched) and zero runs again in a 7-0 win vs. the Mets Aug. 11 (five innings pitched).

“... It’s certainly a lot easier when you feel like you have a better idea of what’s working and not,” Morton said of his last few outings, also crediting catchers Sean Murphy and Travis d’Arnaud. “It wasn’t anything big, it was really just kind of placing emphasis on the right things and I feel just like my delivery is a little bit more fluid and a little less effort there, so if I do get to the sixth or the seventh, I definitely feel a bit better.”

2. This is the first time in Morton’s career he’s recorded three straight scoreless outings.

His success is especially impressive considering Morton is 39 years old and pitching in his 16th year in the majors.

“This is amazing, what he’s doing, with all the innings he’s logged, all the seasons, how the ball is still coming out of his hands so good,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “It’s a testament to a guy that’s dedicated, takes care of himself and is professional about how he carries himself. His routine, his work ethic, you’ve gotta have all that. You’ve got to check all those boxes if you’re going to pitch as long as he has.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

3. Designated hitter Marcell Ozuna stayed hot with more production at the plate, registering his third straight game with a home run. His RBI single to plate third baseman Austin Riley in the first inning gave the Braves a 1-0 lead, his RBI double scored Riley yet again to make it 2-0 in the sixth and his two-run home run in the seventh scored first baseman Matt Olson and increased the lead to 7-0.

Ozuna went 3-for-4 with four RBIs.

“We’re talking about that every day now, because every night he’s doing something even better,” Snitker said of Ozuna’s resurgence. “I’m just so happy for him. He looks like, talking about the real Marcell Ozuna, is what we’re getting right now. Boy, that ball is really jumping off his bat, too. Just such good decisions, taking his walks, great at-bats, I couldn’t be happier for a player.”

4. That double by Ozuna in the sixth helped the Braves’ offense find a groove, with a single by catcher Murphy scoring Ozuna and a triple by second baseman Vaughn Grissom scoring Murphy and center fielder Michael Harris II.

Ultimately, the Braves out-hit the Mets 12-3.

5. This was the 13th and final game between the Braves and Mets this season, with Atlanta going 10-3 against New York, with a +42 run differential. This is the sixth consecutive season the Braves have won the season series with the Mets.

Braves 7, Mets 0

Stat to know

.727 - Ozuna went 8-for-11 in this series vs. the Mets, with four home runs and two doubles

Quotable

“He’s been unbelievable. He just goes out and takes care of business and not much else to it. Just being Chuck. It’s impressive. Fun to watch. A guy like him deserves that.” - Riley on Morton’s success

Up next

The Braves have a travel day Thursday and on Friday pitcher Spencer Strider (14-4 3.57 ERA) is slated to take the mound in San Francisco, kicking off a 10-game road trip for Atlanta.