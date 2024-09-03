Breaking: Conyers chemical plant fire: Shelter-in-place order extended
Atlanta Braves

MLB postseason picture: Final (extra) day decides playoffs for Braves, Mets, D’Backs

Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson, right, slaps hands with first base coach Tom Goodwin, left, after hitting a single to right field in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson, right, slaps hands with first base coach Tom Goodwin, left, after hitting a single to right field in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)
By AJC Sports
Updated 1 hour ago

Here is the current MLB playoff picture after games on Sept. 29.

The regular season is over for all but two teams - the Braves and the Mets. They play a doubleheader on Monday at Truist Park. The two, along with the Diamondbacks, are the remaining three teams with a chance at the final two wild card spots in the National League.

The American League postseason is set. The playoffs begin Tuesday. But first ....

The Braves need to win one game of the doubleheader to qualify for the postseason. They will lock up the No. 5 seed and open at the Padres. One win would eliminate the Diamondbacks.

The Mets need to win one game of the doubleheader to qualify for the postseason. They need to win both games to lock up the No. 5 seed and open at the Padres. One win means the No. 6 season and they would play at the Brewers. One win would eliminate the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks need either the Braves or the Mets to sweep the two games. The team that sweeps would be the No. 5 seed at play at the Padres. The Diamondbacks would be the No. 6 seed and play at the Brewers.

If the playoffs started today:

National League

No. 1: Dodgers

No. 2: Phillies

No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Mets

No. 4: Padres vs. No. 5 Braves

Clinched first-round bye: Phillies, Dodgers

Clinched division: Brewers

Clinched playoff berth: Padres

Still alive: Braves, Mets, Diamondbacks

ExploreSign up for the Braves Report newsletter to follow the pennant races
ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Braves

American League

No. 1: Yankees

No. 2: Guardians

No. 3 Astros vs. No. 6 Royals

No. 4 Orioles vs. No. 5 Tigers

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

What the Braves must do to make the playoffs
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Mets blank Brewers 5-0 behind Lindor and Peterson to move 1 win from wild card
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

If Diamondbacks are eliminated by Sunday, MLB should cancel Braves’ makeup games
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

An evaluation of each of the 8 possible scenarios for the Braves on Sunday
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Braves’ loss to Royals sets up simple scenario on Monday: Win one or go home
What the Braves must do to make the playoffs
An evaluation of each of the 8 possible scenarios for the Braves on Sunday
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Helene aftermath: Flooding, power outages continue after deadly storm
UPDATE
Conyers chemical plant fire: Shelter-in-place order extended27m ago
Children’s Egleston has moved all 202 patients to new Blank hospital