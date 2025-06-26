Breaking: Hawks reportedly agree to trade No. 13 pick to Pelicans
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

NHL and the players' union have discussed going to an 84-game season in CBA talks, AP source says

Moving to an 84-game regular season from 82 is one of the topics that has been discussed in collective bargaining talks between the NHL and the NHL Players’ Association, a person with familiar with negotiations tells The Associated Press
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, left, hands the Stanley Cup to Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov (16) after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Tuesday, June 17, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, left, hands the Stanley Cup to Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov (16) after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Tuesday, June 17, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
By STEPHEN WHYNO – Associated Press
1 hour ago

Moving to an 84-game regular season from 82 is one of the topics that has been discussed in collective bargaining talks between the NHL and the NHL Players' Association, according to a person familiar with negotiations.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the subjects involved in CBA discussions are not being revealed publicly by either side.

The potential change that could go into effect as soon as 2026-27 would reduce the preseason to four games per team. It is among the several tweaks the league and union are talking about, a list that is believed to also include contract terms and long-term injury rules.

Going to 84 games could also even out scheduling with the league at 32 teams playing each division opponent four times, three against the other division in the same conference and two against those in the other conference. It could alternatively lead to more rivalry games.

Commissioner Gary Bettman told reporters in Los Angeles that the Board of Governors received a substantial update on the state of negotiations. Bettman said any agreement would be subject to ratification by the board.

Bettman and NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh said at the Stanley Cup Final voiced optimism about the situation. Bettman said they were “in really good shape, having really good discussions.” Walsh said: “It’s moving forward and I feel good with where we are and we’ll see what happens.”

The current CBA does not expire until September 2026, so there is no tight deadline to work with along with a lack of major issues to confront where the sides are far apart.

The NHL had an 84-game regular season from 1992-94, with the league and union agreeing to add to two neutral-site games for each team.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Florida Panthers' Mackie Samoskevich hoists the Stanley Cup during the NHL hockey team's Stanley Cup championship celebration, Sunday, June 22, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

After agreeing to acquire big man Kristaps Porzingis, the Hawks have more options in the frontcourt. (Jason Allen for the AJC)

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

What does acquisition of center Kristaps Porzingis mean for the Hawks?

A three-team deal brings 7-foot-2 Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks.

Hawks ‘locked in’ on Trae Young, GM says

Ahead of the first round of the 2025 NBA draft set for Wednesday night, new Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh discussed the team's strategy. Here are five things we learned.

If Hawks were looking to package picks, what might team get in return?

The Hawks have two picks, No. 13 and No. 22, in the first round of the NBA draft.

The Latest

Cooper Flagg, right, poses for a photo with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected first overall by the Dallas Mavericks In the first round of the NBA basketball draft, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: AP

Cooper Flagg the new Maine man for the Mavericks as the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft

10m ago

2025 NBA draft tracker: list of first-round picks

11m ago

Trump judicial nominee Bove denies advising Justice Department lawyers to ignore court orders

19m ago

Featured

Bumper to bumper traffic travels northbound on the I-85 just past the I-285 overpass, also known as Spaghetti Junction, in Doraville. In late May and June of this year, several drivers have pulled out weapons and fired guns at other motorists on metro Atlanta roadways. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Metro Atlanta road rage: Routine drives can quickly turn violent, experts say

‘Power mad’: Why a far-right Georgia GOP faction is splintering

Defections from a far-right faction within the Georgia's Republican Party show it is losing influence in state politics.

Jake Paul’s $39 million Georgia property is fit for a ‘big kid,’ broker says

Social media influencer and professional boxer Jake Paul said much of the $39 million he paid to buy a massive South Georgia property in April came from fighting Mike Tyson