MLB postseason picture: Braves still two games out seven to play

Here is the current MLB playoff picture after games on Sept. 21.

The Braves are still on the outside looking in. All three teams in a battle for the final two wild cards in National League posted wins Saturday - the Braves beat the Marlins, the Mets beat the Phillies and the Diamondbacks beat the Brewers. That left the standings much the same. The Diamonds are the No. 5 seed. The Mets are the No. 6 seed. The Braves are still two games out and their chances are dwindling with seven games remaining.

FanGraphs has the Braves at just a 37.1% chance to make the playoffs. The Mets have a 69.4% chance and the Diamondbacks a 93.5% chance.