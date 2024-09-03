Atlanta Braves

MLB postseason picture: Braves still two games out seven to play

Atlanta Braves' Gio Urshela is hugged by Orlando Arcia after Urshela hit a two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: AP

By AJC Sports
Updated 1 hour ago

Here is the current MLB playoff picture after games on Sept. 21.

The Braves are still on the outside looking in. All three teams in a battle for the final two wild cards in National League posted wins Saturday - the Braves beat the Marlins, the Mets beat the Phillies and the Diamondbacks beat the Brewers. That left the standings much the same. The Diamonds are the No. 5 seed. The Mets are the No. 6 seed. The Braves are still two games out and their chances are dwindling with seven games remaining.

FanGraphs has the Braves at just a 37.1% chance to make the playoffs. The Mets have a 69.4% chance and the Diamondbacks a 93.5% chance.

Two days after clinching a playoff spot, the Guardians clinched the American League Central.

Five of the 12 playoff teams have been decided.

Return daily for updates. Percentages to make playoffs are from FanGraphs.

If the playoffs started today:

National League

No. 1: Phillies

No. 2: Dodgers

No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Mets

No. 4: Padres vs. No. 5 Diamondbacks

Clinched division: Brewers

Clinched playoff berth: Dodgers, Phillies

90% or better: Padres, Diamondbacks

50-89%: Mets

10-49%: Braves

1-9%: None

American League

No. 1: Yankees

No. 2: Guardians

No. 3 Astros vs. No. 6 Twins

No. 4 Orioles vs. No. 5 Royals

Clinched division: Guardians

Clinched playoff berth: Yankees

90% or better: Orioles, Astros

50-89%: Twins, Royals

10-49%: Tigers, Mariners

1-9%: None

Braves remaining schedule

Today: at Marlins

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday: vs. Mets

Friday, Saturday, Sunday: vs. Royals

