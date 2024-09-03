MLB postseason picture: Braves still two games out seven to play

Here is the current MLB playoff picture after games on Sept. 21.
The Braves are still on the outside looking in. All three teams in a battle for the final two wild cards in National League posted wins Saturday - the Braves beat the Marlins, the Mets beat the Phillies and the Diamondbacks beat the Brewers. That left the standings much the same. The Diamonds are the No. 5 seed. The Mets are the No. 6 seed. The Braves are still two games out and their chances are dwindling with seven games remaining.
FanGraphs has the Braves at just a 37.1% chance to make the playoffs. The Mets have a 69.4% chance and the Diamondbacks a 93.5% chance.
Two days after clinching a playoff spot, the Guardians clinched the American League Central.
Five of the 12 playoff teams have been decided.
Return daily for updates. Percentages to make playoffs are from FanGraphs.
If the playoffs started today:
National League
No. 1: Phillies
No. 2: Dodgers
No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Mets
No. 4: Padres vs. No. 5 Diamondbacks
Clinched division: Brewers
Clinched playoff berth: Dodgers, Phillies
90% or better: Padres, Diamondbacks
50-89%: Mets
10-49%: Braves
1-9%: None
American League
No. 1: Yankees
No. 2: Guardians
No. 3 Astros vs. No. 6 Twins
No. 4 Orioles vs. No. 5 Royals
Clinched division: Guardians
Clinched playoff berth: Yankees
90% or better: Orioles, Astros
50-89%: Twins, Royals
10-49%: Tigers, Mariners
1-9%: None
Braves remaining schedule
Today: at Marlins
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday: vs. Mets
Friday, Saturday, Sunday: vs. Royals
