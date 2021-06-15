MLB issues enhanced guidelines against use of illegal foreign substances

“They’re obviously serious about what they’re doing,” Snitker said. “And you know, it will affect a club, if they have a player that’s suspended. If you can’t replace them, and you lose them for that long. I mean, it’s a big deal.”

Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement: “After an extensive process of repeated warnings without effect, gathering information from current and former players and others across the sport, two months of comprehensive data collection, listening to our fans and thoughtful deliberation, I have determined that new enforcement of foreign substances is needed to level the playing field.

“I understand there’s a history of foreign substances being used on the ball, but what we are seeing today is objectively far different, with much tackier substances being used more frequently than ever before. It has become clear that the use of foreign substance has generally morphed from trying to get a better grip on the ball into something else — an unfair competitive advantage that is creating a lack of action and an uneven playing field.”