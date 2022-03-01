Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

MLB delays deadline for decision on opening day

Detroit Tigers fan Genna Perugini of Melbourne, Fla., holds a sign outside Roger Dean Stadium, where negotiations between Major League Baseball and the players' union continue in an attempt to reach an agreement to salvage March 31 openers and a 162-game season. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: Lynne Sladky

caption arrowCaption
Detroit Tigers fan Genna Perugini of Melbourne, Fla., holds a sign outside Roger Dean Stadium, where negotiations between Major League Baseball and the players' union continue in an attempt to reach an agreement to salvage March 31 openers and a 162-game season. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: Lynne Sladky

Credit: Lynne Sladky

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

Will the MLB regular season open as scheduled on March 31, when the Braves are supposed to play at Miami? Or will the season be delayed by the lockout?

MLB set a new deadline for an answer: 5 p.m. Tuesday.

ExploreThe Braves’ Mike Soroka: Still a big arm, but now a big if

The league previously had said it would begin canceling regular-season games if a deal were not reached by the end of Monday. But after marathon negotiations between representatives of the owners and the locked-out players, MLB said around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday that it would push back the deadline “to exhaust every possibility to get a deal done.”

Negotiations are scheduled to resume in Jupiter, Fla., at 11 a.m., six hours before the new deadline.

Monday’s meetings “produced progress toward a labor deal but left the sides still far apart,” The Associated Press reported.

Key issues still being debated reportedly include the luxury-tax threshold, the amount of a new bonus pool for pre-arbitration players and minimum salaries.

For now, at least, the defending World Series champion Braves are scheduled to open the season with six games on the road – four in Miami (March 31 to April 3) and two in New York against the Mets (April 4-5) – before returning to a sold-out Truist Park for their home opener April 7 against Cincinnati. But the clock continues to tick against such plans.

About the Author

Follow Tim Tucker on twitter

Tim Tucker is a sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He writes about various topics, including the business side of sports.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Will Braves season be delayed? Answer due
‘Bet some money’: Ryan Cusick becomes gem for Braves
Braves revenue soars to $568M for championship season
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top