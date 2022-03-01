MLB delays deadline for decision on opening day

Will the MLB regular season open as scheduled on March 31, when the Braves are supposed to play at Miami? Or will the season be delayed by the lockout?
MLB set a new deadline for an answer: 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The league previously had said it would begin canceling regular-season games if a deal were not reached by the end of Monday. But after marathon negotiations between representatives of the owners and the locked-out players, MLB said around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday that it would push back the deadline “to exhaust every possibility to get a deal done.”
Negotiations are scheduled to resume in Jupiter, Fla., at 11 a.m., six hours before the new deadline.
Monday’s meetings “produced progress toward a labor deal but left the sides still far apart,” The Associated Press reported.
Key issues still being debated reportedly include the luxury-tax threshold, the amount of a new bonus pool for pre-arbitration players and minimum salaries.
For now, at least, the defending World Series champion Braves are scheduled to open the season with six games on the road – four in Miami (March 31 to April 3) and two in New York against the Mets (April 4-5) – before returning to a sold-out Truist Park for their home opener April 7 against Cincinnati. But the clock continues to tick against such plans.
