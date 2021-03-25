Braves name Max Fried opening-day starter

The Braves named Fried their opening-day starter for April 1 in Philadelphia. This will be Fried’s first opening-day start.

With the rotation falling apart around him, Fried was stellar under additional pressure last season. He had a 2.25 ERA in 11 starts, striking out 50 and walking 19 in 56 innings. The most important stat: The Braves won 10 of his 11 outings (plus a 3-1 mark in the postseason).