Braves name Max Fried opening-day starter

Max Fried had the best season of his career in 2020. Consider Thursday’s announcement another reward for his breakthrough.
The Braves named Fried their opening-day starter for April 1 in Philadelphia. This will be Fried’s first opening-day start.
With the rotation falling apart around him, Fried was stellar under additional pressure last season. He had a 2.25 ERA in 11 starts, striking out 50 and walking 19 in 56 innings. The most important stat: The Braves won 10 of his 11 outings (plus a 3-1 mark in the postseason).
Fried, 27, will be the Braves’ third opening-day starter in as many years, joining Julio Teheran and Mike Soroka. Teheran started a team-record six consecutive opening days before Soroka made his first opening-day start against the Mets in July to open the truncated 2020 season.
