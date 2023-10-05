Braves pitcher Max Fried’s blister has healed well, report says

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
6 minutes ago
X

Braves manager Brian Snitker on Wednesday told reporters Max Fried’s blister healed well, according to MLB.com.

In a team workout on Tuesday, Fried pitched his first inning without anything on his left index finger before throwing the next four with a Band-Aid on it, the report said. He felt fine when throwing without anything on the finger.

The Braves on Tuesday did not make Snitker or Fried available. But Snitker spoke to reporters after Wednesday’s workout at Truist Park.

The Braves haven’t yet announced their pitching plans for the National League Division Series, but it would seem Fried is lined up to start Game 2 if they decide to go that route.

The series begins with Game 1 Saturday.

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage on the Braves

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: City of Dunwoody

Dunwoody police officer accused of battery, placed on administrative leave3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Luxury brands are coming to Phipps Plaza amid mall renovation
4h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Girl, 9, hit by vehicle after getting off school bus in SE Atlanta
41m ago

Savannah’s port files plans for huge expansion. This time on an island
13h ago

Savannah’s port files plans for huge expansion. This time on an island
13h ago

Police: Teen drove 100 mph in 45-mph zone in Cobb crash that killed 15-year-old
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

We know this much, Braves won’t open NLDS at 1 p.m. Saturday
5h ago
Despite setting records, Braves’ Matt Olson is still the humble hometown kid with...
5h ago
Sign up to watch a live recording of Braves Report podcast
12h ago
Featured

Credit: Staff

Sign up to watch a live recording of Braves Report podcast
12h ago
Need a COVID-19 vaccine in Georgia? New option available now
15h ago
What to expect at Truist Park and the Battery Atlanta during the MLB postseason
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top