Braves pitcher Max Fried’s blister has healed well, report says

Braves manager Brian Snitker on Wednesday told reporters Max Fried’s blister healed well, according to MLB.com.

In a team workout on Tuesday, Fried pitched his first inning without anything on his left index finger before throwing the next four with a Band-Aid on it, the report said. He felt fine when throwing without anything on the finger.

The Braves on Tuesday did not make Snitker or Fried available. But Snitker spoke to reporters after Wednesday’s workout at Truist Park.

The Braves haven’t yet announced their pitching plans for the National League Division Series, but it would seem Fried is lined up to start Game 2 if they decide to go that route.

The series begins with Game 1 Saturday.