Max Fried will miss start after ‘potential exposure’ to COVID-19

“He was potential exposure, so we’re laying him low for a couple days,” Snitker said. The team hasn’t announced who will start in his place.

Fried, 27, is coming off the best season of his career. He went 7-0 with a 2.25 ERA in 11 starts. He posted a 50:19 strikeout-to-walk ratio in the shortened season, finishing fifth in Cy Young voting.