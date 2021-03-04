X

Max Fried will miss start after ‘potential exposure’ to COVID-19

Atlanta Braves pitching coach Rick Kranitz watches over left handed pitcher Max Fried at his morning workout session on the practice mounds during baseball spring training at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla., Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Credit: Curtis Compton

By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Braves lefty Max Fried won’t make his spring debut Friday after he was potentially exposed to the coronavirus, manager Brian Snitker said Thursday. Fried has not tested positive.

“He was potential exposure, so we’re laying him low for a couple days,” Snitker said. The team hasn’t announced who will start in his place.

Fried, 27, is coming off the best season of his career. He went 7-0 with a 2.25 ERA in 11 starts. He posted a 50:19 strikeout-to-walk ratio in the shortened season, finishing fifth in Cy Young voting.

Fried could be positioned for the first opening-day start of his career April 1 in Philadelphia.

