Max Fried gives Braves another strong start

Give extra weight to Fried’s performance Monday because it came against a lineup demonstrably deeper and better than those the Braves faced in the earlier playoff rounds. The Dodgers led the major leagues in runs scored, one ahead of the Braves, and home runs during the regular season.

Monday’s game got off to a taxing start for Fried, who needed 45 pitches to get through the first two innings. Of the Dodgers' 10 batters in those innings, none swung at Fried’s first pitch.

After striking out the first two batters of the game on a total of 11 pitches, Fried got into a bit of a jam when Justin Turner and Max Muncy reached on a single and a walk, respectively. Fried struck out Dodgers catcher Will Smith to end a 28-pitch opening inning.

The Dodgers put two runners on base against Fried again in the second inning on AJ Pollock’s one-out single and Chris Taylor’s two-out walk. Fried retired Mookie Betts on a fly ball to center to end a 17-pitch inning.

The concern for the Braves at that point was Fried’s pitch count, especially in the first game of a best-of-seven series that potentially could require playing on seven consecutive days.

“Yeah, it is (higher than the Braves would like),” manager Brian Snitker said of Fried’s early pitch count during an in-game interview from the dugout during Fox’s telecast. "It’s the first thing I looked at (in the second) inning. It is what it is.

“These guys are patient,” Snitker said of the Dodgers' hitters. “We knew that coming in. They don’t chase, so consequently that usually leads to high pitch counts. So hopefully we just get out of him what we can.”

Fried helped that cause by retiring the Dodgers in order in the third and fourth innings, moderating his pitch count by getting through those innings on a total of 21 pitches.

Hernandez’s 393-foot home run to left field in the fifth inning was just the fourth home run allowed by Fried this year (two in the postseason and two in the regular season). It was the first homer against Fried off a curveball this year and the first by any team other than the Miami Marlins.

Fried finished his night’s work with a 1-2-3 sixth inning, collecting his eighth and ninth strikeouts. He threw a total of 96 pitches, almost half of them in the first two innings.

It was his third consecutive Game 1 start in this postseason, this one against the team that Fried, who grew up in the Los Angeles area, cheered as a child. He pitched seven scoreless innings in the first game of the wild-card series against Cincinnati, but struggled in Game 1 of the Division Series against Miami, allowing four runs on six hits in four innings.