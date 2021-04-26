Max Fried could rejoin Braves’ rotation next week

“It’s just a matter now of checking the boxes, building him back,” Snitker said of Fried, who threw his latest side session Monday afternoon. “Everything is pointing in a really good direction. We’ll have him face some hitters later in the week. Everything is going in the right direction with him.”

The Braves will play at least seven more games before Fried returns. They have four games against the Cubs in the coming days to conclude their second homestand. They’ll play a three-game series against the Blue Jays in Florida this weekend. The Braves are off May 3 before beginning a series in Washington against the Nationals, when they’re targeting Fried’s return.