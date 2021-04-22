Mike Soroka still ‘far away’ from rejoining Braves

Soroka hasn’t pitched since tearing his Achilles in his third start of the 2020 season. He was progressing well throughout spring, even pitching in the Braves’ final exhibition game, but right-shoulder inflammation required Soroka to shut it down earlier this month. Once on track for returning in late April — during the team’s upcoming homestand, in fact — there’s now no timetable for Soroka rejoining the rotation.

Manager Brian Snitker said Wednesday he believes Soroka could resume throwing soon, “but he’s so far away it’s not even relevant right now.” That isn’t a new development. It just further reinforces that the Braves won’t have their prized young righty for a while. The Braves have the depth to withstand his absence, with younger pitchers Huascar Ynoa, Bryse Wilson and Kyle Wright having already made starts this season.