Max Fried comes off injured list, Sean Newcomb sent to Gwinnett

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Sean Newcomb, second from left, hands off the ball to manager Brian Snitker (43) in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Sean Newcomb, second from left, hands off the ball to manager Brian Snitker (43) in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Atlanta Braves
By McClain Baxley
1 hour ago

The Braves reinstated left-handed pitcher Max Fried from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, and he earned the start in Wednesday night’s game against the Mets.

Fried’s last start came June 18 against the Cardinals, when he suffered a blister injury.

Ahead of Wednesday’s start, Fried is 4-4 in 57-2/3 innings, with a 4.21 ERA and 55 strikeouts.

As a corresponding move, lefty Sean Newcomb was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett. In 21-2/3 innings of relief, Newcomb is 2-0, with one save and a 5.82 ERA. He also has 19 walks and has hit two batters.

“It’s consistency, getting the ball in the strike zone,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “He has good stuff. He has a live arm. But you have to get it over. At times he does. And when he does, it’s really, really good. But there’s a high number of walks. You have to stay ahead, however that happens.”

