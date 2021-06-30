Max Fried comes off injured list, Sean Newcomb sent to Gwinnett

As a corresponding move, lefty Sean Newcomb was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett. In 21-2/3 innings of relief, Newcomb is 2-0, with one save and a 5.82 ERA. He also has 19 walks and has hit two batters.

“It’s consistency, getting the ball in the strike zone,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “He has good stuff. He has a live arm. But you have to get it over. At times he does. And when he does, it’s really, really good. But there’s a high number of walks. You have to stay ahead, however that happens.”