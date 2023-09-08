Matt Olson is Braves’ 2023 Roberto Clemente Award nominee

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By
1 hour ago
X

What a year for Braves first baseman Matt Olson. An Atlanta native, who’s four homers shy of equaling the franchise’s single-season record, Olson was named the team’s Roberto Clemente Award nominee Friday.

The Roberto Clemente Award is given annually to the major leaguer who “best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.” Each team nominates one player to be considered for the honor.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Braves

Olson has led fundraising on behalf of autism awareness and advocacy through the years. In January, he and his wife, Nicole, hosted Casino Night at Truist Park and raised more than $250,000 for ReClif Community, which Olson helped start.

The Braves created “The Matt Pack” through his annual salary contribution to the Atlanta Braves Foundation. Each home game, a family impacted by autism “is invited to enjoy a complimentary, sensory-friendly game experience,” according to the team. The Matt Pack “has provided inclusive game-day experiences for fans with sensory sensitivities and created memories with young Braves fans with life altering illnesses,” the team said.

On the field, Olson has enjoyed a career-best season with his hometown Braves, who own MLB’s best record (91-48). Olson, who’s homered in four consecutive games, leads the majors with 47 homers. His 116 RBIs also are the most in MLB, while his .977 OPS ranks sixth. Olson was named an All-Star for the second time in July.

The Braves will honor Olson as their Robert Clemente Award nominee before a Sept. 19 game against the Phillies. The Roberto Clemente Award winner, determined by a blue-ribbon panel, will be honored at the 2023 World Series.

Hall of Famer John Smoltz was the Braves’ last Roberto Clemente Award winner, in 2005. Dale Murphy (1988) and Phil Niekro (1980) were the franchise’s other winners.

About the Author

Follow Gabriel Burns on facebookFollow Gabriel Burns on twitter

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

NEW DETAILS
Fulton grand jury report hints at why it suggested charges against Loeffler, Perdue1h ago

University of West Georgia to move to NCAA Division I
3h ago

NEW VIDEO
Before censure vote, Fulton Commissioner Hall denounced in song
3h ago

Credit: AJC

AJC SPECIAL REPORT
Georgia leading nation in new juvenile lifers
8h ago

Credit: AJC

AJC SPECIAL REPORT
Georgia leading nation in new juvenile lifers
8h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

A CLOSER LOOK
Georgia’s Trump grand juries: Here’s what you need to know
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Braves Nation: Kyle Wright hopes to ‘finish season strong’
7h ago
Braves mash five homers to defeat Cardinals
15h ago
Matt Olson ties Hank Aaron, Eddie Mathews as he nears Braves’ home run record
16h ago
Featured

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Week 4 Georgia high school football scoreboard
4h ago
YOUR HEALTH
With COVID-19 rising in Georgia, updates on booster vaccines and symptoms
Meet the 34-year-old judge who will oversee Trump prosecution in Georgia
countdown background
0
D
0
H
0
M
0
S
Home Opener
closing-icon
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top