Marcell Ozuna wins NL player of the week

September 4, 2020 Atlanta - Atlanta Braves left fielder Marcell Ozuna (20) hits a double during the 5th inning of game one of MLB baseball doubleheader at Truist Park on Friday, September 4, 2020. Atlanta Braves won game one of baseball doubleheader 7-1 over the Washington Nationals. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna won National League player of the week, MLB announced Tuesday afternoon.

Ozuna went 13-for-28 (.464) with five home run, four doubles and 13 RBIs last week. His finest performance came Sept. 2, when he became the first NL player to homer three times in a game at Fenway Park.

Over the winter, the Braves signed Ozuna to a one-year deal hoping he could replace a chunk of Josh Donaldson’s lost production. Like Donaldson before him, Ozuna has been a perfect fit in the clean-up spot.

“I was excited when we got him, to have that bat on our side,” manager Brian Snitker said last week. “He has such confidence. I don’t know that I’ve seen a guy who loves playing more than him. He’s always laughing. Just talking to him when he’s in the hole sometimes, he has a really good idea of what he’s doing at the plate, too. You love seeing a guy like that get it going because they can literally carry you.”

The 29-year-old is hitting .311/.403/.636 with 13 homers, 10 doubles and 36 RBIs in 41 games. His coaches and teammates have raved about his baseball intelligence and lovable, energetic personality.

Ozuna, a two-time All-Star, has won four player of the week honors in his eight-year career. This is his first since 2018.

