Marcell Ozuna wins NL player of the week

“I was excited when we got him, to have that bat on our side,” manager Brian Snitker said last week. “He has such confidence. I don’t know that I’ve seen a guy who loves playing more than him. He’s always laughing. Just talking to him when he’s in the hole sometimes, he has a really good idea of what he’s doing at the plate, too. You love seeing a guy like that get it going because they can literally carry you.”

The 29-year-old is hitting .311/.403/.636 with 13 homers, 10 doubles and 36 RBIs in 41 games. His coaches and teammates have raved about his baseball intelligence and lovable, energetic personality.