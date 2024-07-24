Atlanta Braves

Make-A-Wish child Baylor Skelton meets Chipper Jones before Braves game

Baylor Skelton, age 8, whose favorite Braves player is Hall of Fame third baseman Chipper Jones, watches video of Jones on a screen at Monument Garden at Truist Park on July 23, 2024. (Photo by Daniela Ramirez/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Photo by Daniela Ramirez/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Photo by Daniela Ramirez/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Baylor Skelton, age 8, whose favorite Braves player is Hall of Fame third baseman Chipper Jones, watches video of Jones on a screen at Monument Garden at Truist Park on July 23, 2024. (Photo by Daniela Ramirez/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By
15 minutes ago

Eight-year-old Baylor Skelton, a Make-A-Wish child, always wanted to be like Braves legend Chipper Jones. At least that’s what he mumbled Tuesday as he was in awe standing on the field at Truist Park.

Baylor and his family, his mother, Shiloh, his father, Nathan, and his big sister, Brinlee, are from Hohenwald, Tennessee. He was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at a young age, but that didn’t stop him from dreaming of making it to the majors.

When Baylor was 4 years old his T-ball coach, Rusty Dotson, called him “Little Chipper” because of his highlight plays on the field. From that point on Baylor has been obsessed with Jones.

Baylor’s mother has seen her son’s love for Braves baseball grow ever than before since learning all about Chipper Jones.

“He loves Chipper so much he even tried batting left-handed.” Shiloh says, “We even had to change his jersey number from No. 6 to No. 10.”

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Braves

It’s been almost a year since Baylor made his one and only wish to meet his favorite player.

The day had finally come, he woke his entire family at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

“He (Baylor) tells me, ‘It’s Chipper Day, mom,’” his mom said.

Make-A-Wish child Baylor Skelton, age 8, (bottom left) and his mother, Shiloh (top left), father, Nathan (top right) and big sister, Brinlee (bottom right) standing on the field at Truist Park, July 23, 2024. Baylor was there to meet Braves legend Chipper Jones, his idol. (Photo by Daniela Ramirez/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Photo by Daniela Ramirez/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

icon to expand image

Credit: Photo by Daniela Ramirez/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The tour at Truist Park began with an exclusive look into “Chipper’s Corner.” Located between third base and the outfield, it’s a true paradise for Jones fans. Filled with Chipper Jones memorabilia, photos and arguably the best view in the park.

Next, the Skelton family got to take a look in the press box, the champions suites and finally the field, where his mother said he wanted to play ball with Jones.

Throughout the tour Baylor learned the history of Braves baseball, the retired jerseys in Monument Garden and the memorable World Series championship ring.

The day wasn’t over yet, at last his dream had come true, Chipper Jones and his big fan Baylor met at the Delta Club at Truist Park to enjoy dinner together and spend time until the first pitch for Tuesday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds.

About the Author

Follow Daniela Ramirez on twitter

Daniela Ramirez is interning with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution as a sportswriter.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Outrage follows Georgia decision over African American Studies class1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Ex-boyfriend charged with murder in pregnant Gwinnett teen’s death

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

Young Thug trial: Attorney seeks mistrial over ‘tainted testimony’

Credit: John Spink

Here’s what you should know if your Delta flight is canceled

Credit: John Spink

Here’s what you should know if your Delta flight is canceled

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Six Flags’ new chaperone rule is similar to ones in place elsewhere
The Latest

Credit: AP

New Brave Whit Merrifield off to slow start after ‘finger exploded’
6m ago
Braves notes: A team meeting; first-round pick Caminiti visits Truist Park
1h ago
Braves sign all 20 picks from this year’s MLB draft
Featured

Credit: Courtesy image

Tenant chosen to anchor entertainment district at Centennial Yards
Georgia woman’s plan for nation’s longest paved trail pushes forward
How this Atlanta startup grew to $100 million in revenue