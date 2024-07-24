Make-A-Wish child Baylor Skelton meets Chipper Jones before Braves game

Eight-year-old Baylor Skelton, a Make-A-Wish child, always wanted to be like Braves legend Chipper Jones. At least that’s what he mumbled Tuesday as he was in awe standing on the field at Truist Park.
Baylor and his family, his mother, Shiloh, his father, Nathan, and his big sister, Brinlee, are from Hohenwald, Tennessee. He was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at a young age, but that didn’t stop him from dreaming of making it to the majors.
When Baylor was 4 years old his T-ball coach, Rusty Dotson, called him “Little Chipper” because of his highlight plays on the field. From that point on Baylor has been obsessed with Jones.
Baylor’s mother has seen her son’s love for Braves baseball grow ever than before since learning all about Chipper Jones.
“He loves Chipper so much he even tried batting left-handed.” Shiloh says, “We even had to change his jersey number from No. 6 to No. 10.”
It’s been almost a year since Baylor made his one and only wish to meet his favorite player.
The day had finally come, he woke his entire family at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
“He (Baylor) tells me, ‘It’s Chipper Day, mom,’” his mom said.
The tour at Truist Park began with an exclusive look into “Chipper’s Corner.” Located between third base and the outfield, it’s a true paradise for Jones fans. Filled with Chipper Jones memorabilia, photos and arguably the best view in the park.
Next, the Skelton family got to take a look in the press box, the champions suites and finally the field, where his mother said he wanted to play ball with Jones.
Throughout the tour Baylor learned the history of Braves baseball, the retired jerseys in Monument Garden and the memorable World Series championship ring.
The day wasn’t over yet, at last his dream had come true, Chipper Jones and his big fan Baylor met at the Delta Club at Truist Park to enjoy dinner together and spend time until the first pitch for Tuesday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds.
