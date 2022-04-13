Braves’ Luke Jackson undergoes Tommy John surgery

Earlier this month, an MRI revealed damage to Jackson’s UCL. Jackson underwent evaluation to determine the next steps, which was expected to include season-ending surgery.

Jackson, 30, was a key component of the Braves’ bullpen last season. He had a 1.98 ERA with a 70:29 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 71 games. He held the opposition scoreless in nine of his 11 postseason appearances, helping the Braves win the World Series.