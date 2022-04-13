BreakingNews
Braves’ Luke Jackson undergoes Tommy John surgery

Braves reliever Luke Jackson underwent Tommy John surgery Wednesday in Texas. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Braves reliever Luke Jackson underwent Tommy John surgery Wednesday to reconstruct his right UCL. Dr. Keith Meister performed the surgery in Arlington, Texas.

Earlier this month, an MRI revealed damage to Jackson’s UCL. Jackson underwent evaluation to determine the next steps, which was expected to include season-ending surgery.

Jackson, 30, was a key component of the Braves’ bullpen last season. He had a 1.98 ERA with a 70:29 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 71 games. He held the opposition scoreless in nine of his 11 postseason appearances, helping the Braves win the World Series.

While losing Jackson was a blow, the team aggressively upgraded its bullpen before the season. It acquired proven veterans Kenley Jansen and Collin McHugh. It also signed right-hander Kirby Yates, a former All-Star who’s expected to join the team later this season.

Jackson is scheduled to become a free agent this winter.

About the Author

Follow Gabriel Burns on facebookFollow Gabriel Burns on twitter

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports (a Valdosta native can't stay away from football for too long, after all): MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

