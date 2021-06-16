Luke Jackson having strong season for Braves

The Braves’ most consistent reliever probably isn’t who anybody expected entering the season.
It’s mid-June and Luke Jackson might be the Braves’ best reliever. His case: A 1.07 ERA — lowered with a scoreless seventh Tuesday — with 24 strikeouts against 11 walks in 28 appearances (25 innings). Jackson has had an up-and-down career, and his reputation amongst Braves fans is mixed, but the reality is he’s been superb in 2021.
Luke Jackson stats
Jackson last allowed a run on May 12, a run of 13 consecutive scoreless outings. He’s surrendered just three earned runs on the season without allowing multiple runs in any appearance. It isn’t always pretty, but style points don’t exist in the bigs. Jackson has been effective.
“He’s done a good job coming into games and minimizing damage,” reliever Chris Martin said of Jackson. “He’s been very versatile. He’s throwing a lot. Just continuing to go out there and staying focused.”
Braves Lineup: The AJC presents a daily look at one thing to know about the Atlanta Braves today.