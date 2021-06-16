Luke Jackson having strong season for Braves

Jackson last allowed a run on May 12, a run of 13 consecutive scoreless outings. He’s surrendered just three earned runs on the season without allowing multiple runs in any appearance. It isn’t always pretty, but style points don’t exist in the bigs. Jackson has been effective.

“He’s done a good job coming into games and minimizing damage,” reliever Chris Martin said of Jackson. “He’s been very versatile. He’s throwing a lot. Just continuing to go out there and staying focused.”