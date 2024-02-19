Listen: Why the Braves say 2024 is “World Series or Bust’

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano, sports video reporter Sarah Spencer and co-host Jay Black explain why the Braves are adamant about their World Series expectations in 2024.
We will also explain why manager Brian Snitker and GM Alex Anthopoulos are happy with that kind of motivation.
Plus, we hear from Ronald Acuña Jr. about his hopes to become a Brave for life.
Later in the show, Anthopoulos lays out his storylines for spring training and why the fifth starter job is an open competition.
Plus, Justin and Sarah answer questions from Braves fans in the “Ask Justin” segment.
Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”
Also, please find Sarah’s Braves video on the AJC’s YouTube channel.
For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.
About the Author