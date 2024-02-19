Listen: Why the Braves say 2024 is “World Series or Bust’

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano, sports video reporter Sarah Spencer and co-host Jay Black explain why the Braves are adamant about their World Series expectations in 2024.

We will also explain why manager Brian Snitker and GM Alex Anthopoulos are happy with that kind of motivation.

Plus, we hear from Ronald Acuña Jr. about his hopes to become a Brave for life.