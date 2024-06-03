Breaking: Water still gushing in Midtown as outages, repairs continue
Listen: New month, new Braves?

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) hits a double in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics Sunday, June 2, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) hits a double in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics Sunday, June 2, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By AJC Sports
47 minutes ago

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, host Barrett Sallee recaps the Braves’ series win over Oakland.

Hear from Braves Manager Brian Snitker and Charlie Morton.

Barrett also previews the Braves’ upcoming series against the Red Sox with Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

