Listen: Braves keep rolling with Dodgers series looming

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano and co-host Jay Black discuss how the Braves took another series from the Mets and Giants.

Our crew will also look at another hot streak by Marcell Ozuna. Justin will also explain why Charlie Morton and Spencer Strider are pitching as well as they have all season.

You’ll hear why the Braves’ pitching coach has embraced more days off for his starters and Justin will explain why it’s been so effective.

We will also set the stage for Atlanta’s big four game series at Dodger Stadium.

