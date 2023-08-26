Spencer Strider, Michael Harris II team up again, lead Braves past Giants

SAN FRANCISCO – Spencer Strider and Michael Harris II have joked that they seem to both have great games on the same day.

On Friday, the pair added evidence to that theory in a 5-1 victory over the Giants at Oracle Park to begin a three-city, 10-game road trip without any off days.

Five observations:

1. On Aug. 7, the Pirates hung a crooked number on Spencer in the third inning as they chased him from the game.

He did not allow another run until the seventh inning on Friday, Aug. 25 – a span of 20 scoreless innings between three starts.

It ended when on a grounder to third baseman Austin Riley that allowed Joc Pederson, who led off the inning with a triple, to score. Had the ball been hit toward third base, with Riley going to his right, Strider might’ve extended that scoreless streak.

Still, it’s a remarkable accomplishment for the young flamethrower.

Strider gave up only three hits, and two came back to back in the third inning. He struck out nine batters and walked only one.

2. During Harris’ first at-bat of the game, a heckler in front of the press box made his presence known.

Three seconds later, Harris put Logan Webb’s next pitch into the water in McCovey Cove, which is beyond the right-field wall and concourse. It measured at 389 feet, but that might’ve been a conservative estimate.

This ball was smoked. There was no doubt attached to it.

It gave the Braves a 1-0 lead in the first inning, an advantage they never relinquished.

In the top of the sixth, Harris hit a run-scoring single. He later scored on a pop-up behind third base, as the third baseman’s momentum carried him away from home, which allowed Harris to score easily and strike a pose when he slid into home.

Harris also stole two bases.

3. That joke about Strider and Harris’ great performances coming on the same days?

It actually happens.

Since July 26, Strider has had five starts in which he’s allowed two or fewer earned runs. Harris excelled in all of those games.

July 26: Strider allowed two earned runs over 6 1/3 innings, and Harris went 1-for-3 with a double and a triple.

Aug. 1: Strider permitted only one run over 6 1/3 innings versus the Angels, and Harris went 2-for-3 with two home runs.

Aug. 12: Strider threw seven scoreless innings in the second game of a doubleheader sweep of the Mets. Harris went 0-for-4 in that game, but 2-for-3 with two doubles and a walk in the first contest.

Aug. 18: Strider tossed seven one-hit innings against the Giants, while Harris finished 4-for-5 with a double, a triple and an RBI.

Friday: Strider hurled seven innings of one-run ball, and Harris went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored.

4. No one who watched Webb would have any substantial complaints about the way he pitched. He simply got Braves’d.

What that means: He appeared to pitch relatively well, but eventually was charged with five runs over 5 1/3 innings.

Yes, that’s what this offense can do – even against the best pitchers.

The Braves were not launching bombs everywhere. They just worked Webb. And worked him. And worked him some more.

When Travis d’Arnaud walked up to the plate to lead off the top of the fifth inning, Webb was at 59 pitches. When d’Arnaud finally grounded out, Webb was at 73 pitches – a 14-pitch at-bat.

Five of the last 10 Braves who faced Webb saw at least five pitches in their at-bats.

5. If Marcell Ozuna finishes the week strong, the Braves might have consecutive winners for National League Player of the Week.

Eddie Rosario earned the honor for last week’s performance.

On Friday, Ozuna hit a run-scoring single in the fourth inning. Through four games this week, Ozuna is 9-for-13 with four home runs, eight RBIs, two doubles, six runs scored and three walks.

Braves 5, Giants 1

Stat to know

5 - Strider is the fifth pitcher since 1893 to tally at least 200 strikeouts in both of his first two full major-league seasons. He joined Cleveland’s Herb Score (1955-56), the Mets’ Dwight Gooden (1984-85), the Dodgers’ Hideo Nomo (1995-96) and Texas’ Yu Darvish (2012-13) on that list.

Up next

Max Fried will start Saturday’s game for the Braves. First pitch is at 4:05 p.m. ET.