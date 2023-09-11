Listen: Braves clinch a playoff spot, with NL East up next

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, sports journalist Gabriel Burns joins co-host Jay Black to discuss how Atlanta officially locked up another trip to the postseason and how long it might take to finish off another division title.

We will look ahead to the big series against the Phillies this week. Gabe will also explain why he thinks the Braves are the clear favorite to win the National League pennant and why anything short of the World Series would be a disappointment.

We will also talk about Andruw Jones’ number retirement and look at who could be next in line.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts , or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

Check out these AJC stories mentioned in this podcast