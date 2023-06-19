Listen: Braves bash their way to another winning streak

The Braves hit 17 homers this week. They have also won six straight.
In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano and co-host Jay Black discuss another Braves hot streak.
Our crew will dig into why Atlanta’s lineup is hitting as well as it has all season and why this team continues to play some of its best ball in the month of June.
You’ll also hear from Spencer Strider on why he’s struggled in his last couple of starts. Justin will also talk to reliever Joe Jiminez about his transition to the Braves and if he’s starting to find his form.
We also have plenty of answers to your questions in the “Ask Justin” segment.
