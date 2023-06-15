X

Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright cleared to begin throwing program

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago
Wright and Max Fried both showing progress in their recoveries

Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright was cleared to begin his throwing program, manager Brian Snitker said Thursday. It’s a significant step forward for Wright, who’s been sidelined with shoulder inflammation since early May.

“He passed all the tests, and in the near future he’ll start his throwing program and work his way back,” Snitker said. But there’s still a long road ahead for Wright, who has to build himself back up and wouldn’t return until sometime later in the second half of the season.

Wright started five games this season before he was shut down. He had a breakout in 2022, posting a 3.19 ERA and leading MLB with 21 victories.

Additionally, All-Star left-hander Max Fried (forearm) is throwing, and everything has been going well, Snitker said, but it will take time to build him back up, too. Fried has been throwing off a mound but not facing hitters (short-box bullpen sessions).

“We’ll work to get him back and do it right,” Snitker said. Fried seems on track to return sometime after the mid-July All-Star break.

“It would be great (to get them both back for the final stretch),” Snitker said. “Until they get on that mound and start facing hitters and all that, then you can get really excited about it. But they’re feeling good. Kyle is just starting the throwing program, so it’ll be a while with him. And Max, too, we have to get him built back up. But it’d be awesome to get two guys like that back at some point in time.”

NEW DETAILS: Black Hammer cases move forward in federal, state courts
