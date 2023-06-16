X

Braves Nation: A look inside AJ Smith-Shawver’s first victory

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
57 minutes ago

AJ Smith-Shawver became the youngest Braves starting pitcher to earn a win in 33 years with Atlanta’s 8-3 win over Colorado on Thursday.

Here’s a look inside the victory:

*Smith-Shawver recorded the win at 20 years, 207 days old. Steve Avery was 20 years, 132 days old when he defeated Chicago on Aug. 24, 1990.

*As the Atlanta Braves, only six pitchers as young or younger have earned wins. Avery did it three times in 1990. The others were Mike McQueen (20 years, 30 days) in 1970 and Charlie Vaughan (18 years, 332 days) in 1966.

*The win came in his second career start (third appearance). He went 5-2/3 innings and allowed three runs on six hits. He struck out six and walked one.

*The 5-2/3 innings was his longest outing in any of his 31 professional appearances during his rocket climb to the major leagues.

*He threw 99 pitches, 64 for strikes. His previous high was 88 pitches, done twice, most recently at Single-A Augusta.

*”I thought he kind of stepped on the gas a little bit more than he did (in his last start),” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “He was a little careful, I thought, the last time. And you’re probably gonna see that continue as he gets confidence and experience. I think there’s even more in there.”

